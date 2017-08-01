Man found shot to death in his Mount Vernon apartment; 2 suspects arrested in case

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police arrested two men for allegedly shooting to death a 38-year-old man in his apartment on Kulshan View Drive on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the apartment on Kulshan View Drive at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and found the 38-year-old man dead inside. Neighbors told investigators that they heard several individuals arguing with the man in his apartment before gunshots rang out.

No suspects were found at the scene, but through an investigation, police arrested a 21-year-old man in Marysville and an 18-year-old man in Mount Vernon and booked them into the Skagit County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.