King County voters rejecting Proposition 1 that would raise sales tax for arts, science program

SEATTLE — In initial elections results, voters in King County on Tuesday night were rejecting, 55-45%, Proposition 1 to increase the sales tax for an arts and science program.

With more than 18% of ballots counted, Proposition 1 was being rejected by 125,970 votes (55%) to 102,971 (44.98%) for approval.

The King County Council passed Ordinance No. 18513 (Proposition 1) to establish and fund a cultural access program. The program would expand access to arts, science, and heritage programming throughout King County. The program would include cultural education in schools and transportation to cultural venues for public school students. The program would also provide funding for cultural organizations to expand programming, including to serve diverse and underserved populations.

The cultural access program, including administrative costs, would be funded by a county sales tax increase of one-tenth of 1 percent for seven years beginning January 1.

More ballots will be counted and results released Wednesday.

For other election returns, click on this link: http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/Turnout.html