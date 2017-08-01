Seahawks to sign Kam Chancellor to 3-year, $36 million extension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor has agreed to a 3-year, $36 million contract extension. The deal reportedly includes $25 million in guaranteed money.

Just confirmed media reports from the agent with the team itself. They have indeed agreed to terms w/Kam on extension. #Seahawks #MoreHawks — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) August 1, 2017

Chancellor held out in hopes of scoring a new contract in 2015, but the team held fast even as the strong safety missed two regular season games.

His four-year, $28 million contract was entering its final year this season.

Chancellor previously said he “definitely” trusted that the team would “do the right thing.”

“I really don’t like to put no negatives in my head,” he said. “I’m a positive guy, so I’d rather just keep it on the positive end on both sides. Being productive, positive, just keep it there.”

“So, I’m just playing ball regardless. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Chancellor echoed what he told Q13 News recently, saying he’d like to wrap up his career in Seattle.

“I can’t really put a time-frame on how long I want to play,” he said. “It’s however long my body holds up, and however long the Lord allows me.”

The deal, which keeps Chancellor in Seattle through 2020, was first reported by ESPN.