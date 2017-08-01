Heat wave nixes outdoor sports, spurs health warnings across Puget Sound

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The excessive heat warning is on for most of Puget Sound and temperatures are expected to soar even higher this week.

The hot weather has already forced the cancellation of several sports camps for kids to make sure they don’t get overheated in the sun.

The Olympia YMCA has already shut down all soccer practices and games through the rest of the week because of the heat wave.

The high temperatures heading our way is going to make us sweaty, uncomfortable – and could pose serious health risks all of us and first responders, too.

Firefighters in Olympia are being told to take it easy during the coming intense heat.

That means working less time in the sun, drinking more water and even cutting back on some training.

“Even a medium-sized event, we have to be very careful that our firefighters aren’t getting overheated,” said Deputy Fire Chief Greg Wright.

Kids could be found cooling off at Heritage Park Fountain on Tuesday. Firefighters said it’s a good reminder for the rest of us to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

“When the temps get this high it’s really important that people stay hydrated, that people stay out of the direct sun if they possibly can, if you’ve got a fan that’s great,” said Wright. “Hot air that’s moving feels better than hot air that’s just sitting there.”

“It’s going to be horrible,” said April Ibsen.

She said her son is also signed up for summer day camp but she plans to keep him at home this week.

“It’s too hot right now,” she said. “He says it’s too hot, when he goes outside he can’t breathe. He’d just rather stay at home with the fans and the dog and make sure the dog is OK.”

First responders said it’s a good idea to check on family members or neighbors with health conditions, which could only get worse in the summer heat.

“You add heat stress to it, just the fact it’s hotter and they can’t get comfortable, it exacerbates their medical conditions,” said Wright.

Community centers, libraries and other facilities are scheduled to open as cooling centers across the region to help people beat the heat.