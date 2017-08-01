× Deputy injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in Auburn, officials say

AUBURN, Wash. – A King County sheriff’s deputy was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a man threw an incendiary device, Sgt. Cindi West said.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call after a man began throwing rocks at his neighbor’s house in the 33100 block of E. Lake Holm, West said.

When they arrived, West said, the man threw the incendiary device at the deputy was hurt. The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unkown.

Suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at deputies prior to starting fire. https://t.co/Z7b12cmnsU—

KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 02, 2017

The house caught fire in the meantime, and at 5:30 p.m. West said deputies had formed a perimeter around it.

Deputies were searching for the suspect, who they believe might have ran way.