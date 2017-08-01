× AMBER ALERT issued for 16-month old girl missing from Mead, Wash.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for 16-month-old Summer Fechner, who was taken by her biological father from Mead, Wash., police said.

The alert said her father, David Reed, 37, has a history of drug use and bipolar disorder and attempts to contact him have not been successful. There are concerns for the child’s welfare, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children said.

Summer is described as white, 36 inches tall, 24 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her father is believed to be driving a 1993 green Ford Explorer with Washington license plate BFW5796. The vehicle would look similar to this: