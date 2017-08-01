5 Tips for staying cool at night during Seattle’s heat wave

SEATTLE — A big concern from this week’s excessive heat is overnight low temperatures.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the night-time lows will not cool very much allowing heat to build up inside homes and apartments over time.

“Thursday through Saturday, morning the lows will be near 72 degrees,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

With help from veteran newsroom staffers and wonderhowto.com, here are some tips for keeping cool during the heat wave.

An excessive heat warning begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

DIY Air-Conditioner

Put a bowl of ice or some frozen water bottles in front of a fan. The fan and ice combo can reduce a room’s temperature by 2 or 3 degrees.

Cold Sheets!

Put your sheets in the freezer for a few hours before going to bed. Similarly, you can also freeze ice packs or even plastic bags full of water. Then place those in pillow cases and place them under your neck, knees, and wrists.

Spray it!

Make a batch of unsweetened mint tea and put it in the fridge. Then using a spray bottle occasionally spray the tea on your body. The cold liquid will not only cool you off, but mint tea will make your skin feel cooler, like how your mouth feels after you brush your teeth.

Wet T-Shirt Contest

It sounds weird but bare with me. Douse a shirt in cold water and wring it out. Then put it on. As the water evaporates, you will feel much cooler.

Power Down

Before you head out for the day, make sure all the electric devices are turned off. Also, shut your windows and close your blinds. This will help block the sun from turning your apartment into an oven.