Walter Kelley: This could be the hottest week in 8 years — Excessive Heat Warning issued

SEATTLE -- An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect for much of the interior of Western Washington this week.

The warning begins 2 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the work week could be the hottest week the region has seen in the past eight years.

A huge ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Coast this week, bringing in a hot air mass from the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, a strong thermal trough will build along the coast by midweek, which will draw in a gusty east wind.

"The hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the National Weather Service states.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Highs Tuesday will get well into the 80s, with low- to mid-90s likely on Wednesday. On Thursday there's the potential the potential for areas from Seattle south and east to reach 100 degrees or more.

Record-breaking heat

The National Weather Service says the hottest day in Seattle since the 1890s was 103 degrees on July 29, 2009.

Thursday and Friday mornings will not get below 70 degrees. The nights will be warm with records being set for "high minimums.”

Walter Kelley says Friday will still be hot, but we will probably not break a record that day.

This heat can be fun but makes sure you check on elderly neighbors, practice water and fire safety, and stay hydrated.

This week should also dry. Meaning we should set the record for consecutive dry days at 52 (for SeaTac) on the 8th of August.