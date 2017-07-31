Ballots are due Tuesday, August 1. See who’s running for Seattle mayor

Seahawks re-sign linebacker Mike Morgan, waive Arthur Brown

Posted 10:43 AM, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44AM, July 31, 2017

Tight end Vance McDonald #89 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by linebacker Mike Morgan #57 of the Seattle Seahawks during the football game at CenturyLink Field on November 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 29-13. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Monday said the team had re-signed linebacker Mike Morgan.

Morgan, now 29, has played for the Hawks since 2011 when he joined the team as an undrafted free agent. Last season, Morgan missed seven games after surgery for a sports hernia.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morgan has 69 career tackles. He also played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during his time at USC.

The Hawks said they waived LB Arthur Brown to make room on the 90-man roster.

