Seahawks re-sign linebacker Mike Morgan, waive Arthur Brown

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Monday said the team had re-signed linebacker Mike Morgan.

Morgan, now 29, has played for the Hawks since 2011 when he joined the team as an undrafted free agent. Last season, Morgan missed seven games after surgery for a sports hernia.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morgan has 69 career tackles. He also played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during his time at USC.

The Hawks said they waived LB Arthur Brown to make room on the 90-man roster.