Scaramucci out as White House communications director

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, the office of the press secretary confirmed Monday afternoon.

Scaramucci was only in the job 11 days, a chaotic stretch in which the New Yorker published an instantly infamous conversation with him and his wife filed for divorce.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” the White House said in a statement. “We wish him all the best.”

Scaramucci’s dismissal came not long after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in.

There was no immediate word on whether Scaramucci would stay on with the white house in another role, or who his replacement will be.