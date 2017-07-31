Police: Man kills 2 women in Lacey, flees with 2 kids, shoots himself in Olympia after chase

LACEY, Wash. — A man shot and killed his estranged wife or girlfriend and her mother in a home in Lacey on Monday, then took two children and led police on a chase to Olympia, where he eventually crashed and shot himself, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with a wound to the head/neck area, police Cmdr. Chris Ward said.

At about 5 p.m., Lacey police received a call about a “protection order violation” at a home on Crimston Court SE, Ward said.

The suspect got into the house and shot his estranged girlfriend or ex-wife (police weren’t sure of the relationship) and also shot her mother, Ward said. He then picked up his two young children and fled the scene.

The estranged girlfriend or ex-wife was found dead at the scene, Ward said. Her mother was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, but she died there, Ward said.

Police chased the suspect as he drove south on I-5. He fired shots at police, Ward said, but officers didn’t return fire because of the two children in the back of the car.

The suspect crashed at the Olympia Auto Mall in Olympia. Police said the man shot himself in the neck or head. He was rushed to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The two children were unharmed.