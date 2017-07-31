New wildfire burning near Yakima

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MABTON, Wash. -- A large wildfire is burning about 10 miles south of Mabton in Yakima County.

Firefighters have been called from as far away as Spokane to try to get the fire under control.

Washington Emergency Management says the fire has already burned an estimated 5 to 7,000 acres.

People living nearby are being told to get ready to evacuate if needed.

Yakima County Fire District No. 5, the Bureau of Land Management, Mabton and Yakama Nation firefighters were among those fighting the fire, which began Sunday evening.