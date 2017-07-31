Kam Chancellor on contract: ‘If it’s done, if it’s not done, I’m just playing ball’

RENTON, Wash. – Oh, what a difference two years make.

Two summers removed from a training-camp holdout that dominated the headlines, Kam Chancellor said Monday he’s feeling good about his contract negotiations with the Seattle Seahawks and hopes to play out his career with the team.

“I think it’s been positive on both ends and hopefully it’ll get done any time now,” Chancellor said at a media briefing after the team’s practice at the VMAC. “It’s been positive both ends, both sides being very productive, been working together and just waiting to see what’s going to happen.”

Chancellor held out in hopes of scoring a new contract in 2015, but the team held fast even as the strong safety missed two regular season games. His four-year, $28 million contract runs out after the season.

Chancellor said he “definitely” trust the team will “do the right thing.”

“I really don’t like to put no negatives in my head,” he said. “I’m a positive guy, so I’d rather just keep it on the positive end on both sides. Being productive, positive, just keep it there.”

He said he’ll play out the season no matter what.

“If it’s done, if it’s not done, I’m just playing ball,” he said. “So, I’m just playing ball regardless. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Chancellor echoed what he told Q13 News recently, saying he’d like to wrap up his career in Seattle.

“I can’t really put a time-frame on how long I want to play,” he said. “It’s however long my body holds up, and however long the Lord allows me.”