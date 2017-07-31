Cooling centers are options during Western Washington heat wave

TACOMA, Wash. — The sun’s rays feeling good enough for a stroll or a play date in the park on Monday but later this week get ready for the boiling heat.

“The way our windows are, we can’t put air conditioning in our windows,” Pierce County resident Gerald Shelton said.

Shelton will just have to cope with the triple digit temperatures.

“My doctor is always talking about dehydration,” Shelton said.

That warning is especially important for people in the Pacific Northwest not used to extreme heat.

“Our bodies aren’t used to ongoing periods of hot weather so it’s something everyone needs to pay attention to,” said Nigel Turner, with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Health experts say the elderly, young and anyone with a chronic illness are the most vulnerable in hot conditions.

“What we worry most about is heat stroke -- that’s when your body loses the capability of cooling you, you actually stop sweating,” Turner said.

And fighting off the heat means plenty of bottled water.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission is packed floor-to-ceiling with water raised through social media.

“Pierce County is so gracious as a community they started bringing in water after water after water,” Stephen Stanford with The Tacoma Rescue Mission said.

As the agency hands out bottled water to the homeless, city agencies will identify cooling centers for the public.

“I think it will be tough on a lot of people,” Tacoma resident Diana Fong said.

Lighthouse and Beacon Senior Centers are two cooling centers for the elderly community in Tacoma .

People can also escape the heat at government facilities and public libraries across Pierce County.