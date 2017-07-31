Al Gore says work continues on climate crisis despite ‘Trump setbacks’

SEATTLE — More than a decade after former Vice President Al Gore released a documentary, getting much of this country talking about climate change, he’s back with more.

This Friday marks the nationwide release of another movie, titled, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

In the movie, cameras follow Gore around the globe as he continues to push world leaders to act on the climate crisis. Yes, he takes aim at President Donald Trump. In fact, the production studio changed the ending after Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Matt Lorch sits down with Gore to discuss climate change, the impacts on Washington state, his critics, and the “Trump impact” on global warming.