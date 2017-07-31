2 people in 2 different cars hit by gunfire while driving on highways near Southcenter Mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people in two different cars were hit by gunfire Monday night while driving in the Southcenter Mall area, Tukwila police said.

Neither person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

One wounded person drove to the hospital, police said; the other was hit in the arm and was being evaluated.

Police said the shootings took place near the I-5 off-ramp to State Route 518 in Tukwila and at Interstate 405 and the West Valley Highway.

A police spokesman said the no one is in custody and police don’t know if the shootings were random. But he said that the drivers of the cars were not shooting at each other.

The report of gunfire first came in at about 7:05 p.m. police said.