2 men safe after small plane makes emergency landing in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Nobody was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in Puget Sound waters Monday afternoon near West Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department said before 1:00 p.m. that crews were responding to the report of a plane in the water.

Authorities said two men who were on the plane made it safely to shore near the 600 block of Beach Dr. SW.

A photo tweeted by firefighters showed a small white plane below the surface.

Washington State Ferries said the 1:30 p.m. departure from Seattle would be delayed while the M/V Kaleetan assisted the United States Coast Guard in the rescue operation.

A 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard was also called to the scene.

