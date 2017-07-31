12s waiting in long lines for chance to grab Seahawks tickets today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hundreds of people showed up at CenturyLink Field for their chance to snag Seahawks tickets.

This year, fans were technically not allowed to camp out or even begin lining up until 7:00 a.m. But we saw plenty of tents and even spoke to some people who began waiting for tickets Saturday night.

Seahawks ticket line already stretches down Occidental and around corner. "No camping" policy out the window. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/cGYuqQ6Jaw — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 31, 2017

The line stretched from the box office all the way down along the stadium and down Edgar Martinez Way for a chance to get single game tickets.

Q13 News reporter John Hopperstad said Seattle police were called to the scene at least twice because of accusations of fans cutting the line.

Tickets will go on sale for $66.50 at the box office beginning at 9 a.m.

The team did not distribute wristbands like they have in previous years.

There will be complimentary parking in the stadium’s garage beginning at 6 a.m.