× Missing 17-year-old with autism wandered away from Mill Creek home

MILL CREEK, Wash. – Mill Creek police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old with autism.

Authorities say the teen wandered away from his home about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Carl Vincent Ramer was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

He is described as being very friendly.

Police are asking you to call 911 if you spot him.

Police have checked residences in Mill Creek where he used to live and businesses he liked to frequent, but have not located him.