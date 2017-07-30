× LIVE UPDATES: First day of Seattle Seahawks training camp

RENTON, Wash. – It’s time.

After months of making due with draft talk, free agency, controversy and the occasional new baby, the Seattle Seahawks kick off their training camp Sunday with a live special at 10 a.m. on Q13 FOX.

Fans will finally the chance to see how Russell Wilson and Earl Thomas have recovered from last year’s injuries, get their first good look at the draft picks, and see how much the offensive line has matured in the offseason.