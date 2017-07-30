× Keeping kids hydrated with more than just water as temps expected to hit mid 90s this week

SEATTLE – An excessive heat watch has been issued for most of western Washington as temperatures mid week are expected to hit the mid 90s.

Seattle summers are usually warm and pleasant, but most years, a hot stretch of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s like the ones expected on Wednesday and Thursday make Seattleites want to trade places with kids enjoying a summer soaker at the International Fountain at the Seattle Center.

Moms Emily and Amy say they really pay attention to signs of dehydration when their kids are playing outside all summer.

“When my children get really dehydrated, they get really cranky, so we watch for the talk to get cranky, then we say, I think it’s time for a liquid break,” said mom Emily B.

“They get flushed, and they get headaches and we really push the water,” said mother Amy Wein.

Pushing the water is exactly what children at the Bellevue Art Museum did Sunday afternoon, pushing buttons on water dispensers as they learned about why water is crucial for proper body function.

"Not being attentive, feeling a little dizzy, those are things people may write off as something else, but it's because people aren't getting enough water,” said Hilary Benson with Overlake Medical Center. She added that drinking water isn’t the only way to stay hydrated.

"A lot of times kids don’t realize or parents don’t realize that if you’re eating a watermelon, 91% of what you’re getting there is water. Orange slices, tomatoes and things like that help hydration too,” said Benson.

Wein says they’re always packing healthy snacks loaded with water.

"Water, grapes, berries,” said Wein.

Her son, Erik, a young football player who practices outside says he knows healthy snacks keep him hydrated and energetic.

"At our football games, at half time, they have oranges and we eat them to gain energy,” said Erik Wein.

Experts say as the temperatures gradually climb this week, it’s simply a good idea to gradually increase your water intake, and that goes for adults just as much as children.

Benson says adults drink coffee and enjoy cold alcoholic beverages in the summer that sometimes contain caffeine which is dehydrating. She says to make sure you drink plain water if consuming caffeinated beverages and making sure kids drink water before or after drinking soda, juice or other sugary drinks.