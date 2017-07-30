× 22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tapps

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 22-year-old man has died after rescue teams pulled him from Lake Tapps Sunday evening.

The Bonney Lake Police Department confirms, that the man passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

He was pulled from Lake Tapps in critical condition just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say he was swimming near Allen Yorke Park when he became distressed and went under the water.

The man’s friends jumped in and tried to find the 22-year-old, officials say, but couldn’t. That’s when they called police.

No word on what caused him to go under the water.

The man was swimming outside the designated swimming area when he went under.