× Washington kills wolf that attacked cattle in Stevens County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State officials have killed a wolf in northeast Washington to prevent more livestock attacks.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that one wolf was killed last week. It did not provide details about the killing. Officials say removal operations are continuing.

Agency director Jim Unsworth on July 20 authorized killing some members of the Smackout pack after confirming that the animals had repeatedly attacked livestock in Stevens County.

This is the fourth time the state has killed wolves since they began recolonizing Washington on their own a decade ago.

Gray wolves are listed under state law as endangered throughout Washington but a state plan allows them to be killed under certain conditions.

Some groups have criticized the killings and say the state should increase prevention measures.