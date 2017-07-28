Tumwater police: Woman raped at knifepoint while walking near Home Depot

TUMWATER, Wash. — A 34-year-old woman told police she was raped at knifepoint Thursday night by a man who grabbed her from behind while she was walking near the 6400 block of Tyee Drive and pulled her off into a wooded area, police said Friday.

“The woman reported she was walking alone along a path that spans between Littlerock Road and Tyee Drive, when she was confronted by a male adult from behind. The male suspect held a knife to the victim’s neck. The suspect pulled the victim off of the path into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her, then he fled northbound,” police said in a news release.

After the rape, the victim fled to the nearby Home Depot and called 911 at about 10:15 p.m.

The victim described the suspect as a white man, 28 to 34 years of age, about 5-foot-8, average build, with dark curly hair who was wearing a plain white T-shirt, dark blue athletic shorts and dark shoes. The suspect held the knife in his right hand, the victim said.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The victim was treated at St. Peter Hospital and released late Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tumwater Police Department at (360) 754-4200, call 911, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.