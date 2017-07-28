× Reince Priebus out, John Kelly in as White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….” Trump tweeted.

“I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him,” Trump tweeted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.