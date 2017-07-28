Police: Wenatchee officer fatally shoots 31-year-old ‘confrontational’ man with a knife

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A Wenatchee police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old man who was screaming and carrying a knife in the Albertson parking lot on North Miller Street on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased suspect was identified Friday as Matthew L. Folden, 31, of Wenatchee.

A 911 call was placed shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday about a man with a knife in the 1100 block of North Miller Street, police said in a news release. The caller said the screaming man walked to the west and then back to the east and, finally, began approaching the 911 caller while they were still on the line.

“A Wenatchee Police Officer arrived at the location and came into contact with the armed, confrontational suspect who was ultimately shot,” the news release said.

Aid was summoned, but Folden died at Central Washington Hospital, police said.

The officer — who was not identified — was placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit. The lead agency is the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Wenatchee police said among the evidence recovered at the scene was a knife.

“Some video has already been recovered and is being examined,” police said.

No other details were released.