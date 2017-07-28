Pants-stealing suspects: Reward offered for ID of serial thieves in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to identify this couple.

On July 9 at 11:35 a.m. and again at 2:50 p.m., they stole multiple pairs of Carhartt lightweight and Ripstop pants from the Wilco store located on Canyon Rd. E. in the Puyallup area. “The odd part is they are all the same lengths pants with different waist sizes so we’re looking for a group of people that are all the same height but they may need belts but they’ve done it on multiple occasions and they are going to keep on doing it until we get them caught. We have a property crimes unit. We take property crimes seriously and if we can find people like this through videos and pictures and the public’s help, we put it out there so if you are out there stealing or you are out there committing property crimes, don’t think they are going to go unchecked in Pierce County,” said Det. Ed Troyer.

The suspects returned to the same store on July 12 at 12:25 p.m. and again at 1:45 p.m. to steal more pants. “It’s not so much the high value on the clothes, it’s the high volume and the amount of stealing they’re doing and this is going to be a professional shoplifting ring that probably didn’t expect we’d get these good pictures of them stealing these items so this group is probably out doing it in other places and making a living off doing it. I always say it’s the smallest percentage of the people causing us the largest problems so let’s get them caught,” said Det. Troyer.

If you can identify either of them, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to their arrest.​