More charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’ suspect

This undated booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Stephen Woolery, special agent in charge of the FBI in Los Angeles, said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that Gathercole was arrested last week in Lexington, Neb., and that he is suspected to be a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI. (FBI)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the “AK-47 bandit,” accused of robbing banks in five states.

Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is “the AK-47 bandit,” who has robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 at a gas station near Lexington, Nebraska. A sheriff’s deputy had spotted a pickup truck there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.

Lexington is 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of Omaha.