Cops: Drowsy driver crashes through fence, ends up in Marysville pond

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police are cleaning up after a drowsy driving crash Friday morning in Marysville.

Police said a driver on Ingraham Blvd. crashed through a wooden fence and ended up in a pond. Nobody was hurt.

Drowsy driver leaves Ingraham Blvd & ends up in a pond. No injuries. Driving drowsy can be as dangerous as DUI. pic.twitter.com/C6hv3XVp3u — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) July 28, 2017

This is the second car that Marysville police have had to recover from the water in two days. On Thursday, authorities pulled a red car from the water at the 1st St. boat launch.

Msvl PD working to pull a red car from the water at the 1st St boat launch. Appears unoccupied poss stolen. pic.twitter.com/oGJJTuChHC — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) July 27, 2017

Officers are reminding the public that drowsy driving can be as dangerous as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.