Cops: Drowsy driver crashes through fence, ends up in Marysville pond

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police are cleaning up after a drowsy driving crash Friday morning in Marysville.
Police said a driver on Ingraham Blvd. crashed through a wooden fence and ended up in a pond. Nobody was hurt.
This is the second car that Marysville police have had to recover from the water in two days. On Thursday, authorities pulled a red car from the water at the 1st St. boat launch.
Officers are reminding the public that drowsy driving can be as dangerous as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
48.075086 -122.131530