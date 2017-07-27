Justin Britt: Critics of Seahawks’ O-line ‘aren’t the ones pay us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Justin Britt has heard your criticism of the Seahawks’ offensive line.

He just doesn’t care.

The Seattle Seahawks’ center sat down for an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 News, and said his sole focus is on leading the offensive line’s young core.

“I don’t really have a message for fans who are concerned,” Britt said. “They’re not the ones paying us, they’re not the ones drawing up the playbooks and doing all the film work and hitting the weights. If they’re not in this building, I’m not really concerned if they say something good or bad.

“My job, as a leader – I just want to keep us going the right direction and not let outside things distract us, and just kind of focus on what we can focus on.”

Britt had found himself in more roles than he imagined since the Seahawks made him a second-round pick in the 2014 draft: He initially played right tackle, but eventually was moved to guard before becoming the team’s starting center last season.

And now, he finds himself in the role of leader on the offensive line.

“Being the center, you kinda want to be and you kinda have to be at the same time, Britt said. “I’ve kinda accepted it and allowed myself to become more vocal and get to know the guys on the line better, and how they react and what they need, and how I can help them help me and help the team and the O-line.

“I’ve still got a ways to go, but I’m trying to do it.”

And lest you think Britt’s decision to tune out criticism equates to a disdain for the fans, think again. Britt said his respect for the fanbase jumped up a notch this offseason, when he posted about his stolen truck on Twitter and 12s helped him track it down.

“If I could’ve done it way back in the day and had like a town meeting and talked about it, I’m sure that we would’ve found it the same way,” he said. “Twitter was just a platform.

“Really, it was just the 12s and the love they show for us, and the appreciation I want to show back to them.”