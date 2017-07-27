× California felon charged in rape of Washington 71-year-old

SEATAC, Wash. — King County prosecutors say a man who spent 19 years in California prison raped and brutalized a 71-year-old woman inside her Washington apartment at an assisted-living facility.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports 41-year-old Louis Arbee II was charged on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery.

Charging documents show he is accused of removing a screen from the woman’s window on July 20 before crawling into her unit and raping her.

The victim was taken to Highline Hospital, where she was treated for brain bleeds, a possible broken nose and other injuries.

Arbee is also accused of stealing the victim’s cellphone and iPad and urinating on her floor before leaving through the same window he used to enter.

The charging documents state his fingerprints were found on a window screen.