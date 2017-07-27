× Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in water at base of lower Wallace Falls

GOLD BAR, Wash. — The body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found Thursday in a pool of water at the base of the lower Wallace Falls, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is believed that she was swept over the falls and died in the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office will release the woman’s identity and the cause and manner of death.

Friends of the woman called 911 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said, adding that they reported that they had climbed over the railing to cross the river to an island and, as they were returning to the trail, they heard the woman cry out, followed by the sound of a splash in the water.

Various fire and sheriff’s office units searched the area Wednesday night until operations were suspended at nightfall. Search operations resumed Thursday morning.

The woman’s shoes and a GoPro stick were found at the base of the falls.

The woman was from Las Vegas, but was attending a local community college in the Seattle area, the sheriff’s office said.