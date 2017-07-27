89-Year-Old Robbery Victim Feels ‘Humiliated’

Seattle, Wash. – An 89-year-old woman says she feels humiliated after a man snatched her purse in broad daylight in Ballard. It happened in June on a sunny Sunday afternoon off 24th Ave NW and 62nd St. Seattle Police say this picture was snapped as he was leaving a nearby Safeway after using the stolen “How could this happen to me?” asked 89-year-old robbery victim Betty Wagner.

”All of a sudden you are gonna watch him run full speed at the victim who is walking ahead of him,” said Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound Ret. Det. Myrle Carner.

“Maybe with my purse on this side was more than he could pass up,” said Wagner.

Next thing she knew, he ran past her with her purse in his bag toward this 711, but he was caught on surveillance video.

“I was not hurt. I was stunned. Humiliated,” said Wagner.

“Next thing he does, he immediately goes to a nearby store and starts using her credit cards. This guy’s despicable,” said Carner.

He used her cards at a Safeway. The store’s surveillance cameras caught a clear picture of the suspect.

“You just feel violated as if you’ve been caught naked outside or something because you do feel naked,” said Wagner.

Luckily, she had her car keys and cell phone in her pockets. The suspect ditched some of her ID’s and other important cards, but he kept her money and bag.

“It makes you sick to your stomach to think somebody stoops to this level,” said Wagner.

Betty Wagner says she’s angry the thief took something that wasn’t his to take. Just like her secret to thriving at 89 years old, she’s not letting the robbery hold her back.

“Keep moving and have a positive attitude,” said Wagner.

Betty Wagner says she doesn’t consider herself old or vulnerable and she’s more worried about elderly people or women with kids who could be the suspect’s next target.