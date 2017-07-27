× 3 people seriously injured when small plane crashes at Enumclaw airport

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A small plane crashed at Enumclaw city airport Thursday night, injuring the three people on board, authorities said.

Puget Sound Fire said all three people were transported to hospitals by airlift and medics. Two of the more seriously injured passengers were airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The FAA said the plane caught fire after crashing.

There were no immediate details on how the plane crashed or what led to the accident by the single-engine Cessna 172.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, an FAA spokesman said.