‘Wonder Woman’ sequel gets a release date

(CNN) — December 2019 is going to be a holiday season full of wonder.

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that “Wonder Woman 2” will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement at Comic-Con that Warner Bros. and DC Comics will be bringing Gal Gadot back for another stint as Diana Prince in a sequel to this summer’s box office hit.

The news was greeted happily by “Wonder Woman” fans on Twitter:

“Wonder Woman” has been a huge hit for Warner Bros. and has grossed almost $390 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

The studio has yet to announce whether director Patty Jenkins will return for the follow up film, but Variety reported that she is already at work on a script with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns from Warner Bros.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns said. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film.”

2019 is shaping up to be a great year for female superheros on the big screen.

“Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson is set to be released in March 2019.