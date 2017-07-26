× Learn how you can become a volunteer helping local foster kids

There are nearly 10,000 kids in foster care on any given day in Washington State, and a local organization is looking for volunteers to help those kids.

The Seattle-based non-profit Amara runs two local emergency sanctuary homes, one in Seattle and one in Tacoma, that house foster kids who are waiting to receive placement in a long-term home.

The homes have the ability to care for several kids at a time, and sanctuary staff and volunteers provide care and comfort.

These types of homes were approved by the legislature two years ago, and they’re looking for volunteers.

"We want the community engaged in helping care for the children in our community. And so our staffing model is we have one paid staff and one or two volunteers on every shift. And that means we have to have a very robust group of dedicated volunteers," says Jennifer Kamel, Director of Children's Services for Amara.

The organization is hosting an informational meeting on Thursday for those looking to become a volunteer. It will take place on July 27 at 6pm at Amara's headquarters at 5907 MLK Way South in Seattle. A similar informational meeting will be held in Tacoma in August.

