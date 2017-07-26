× USPS cutting 12,000 jobs nationwide; longer lines, slower delivery expected

SEATTLE — Lines at the post office could get a little longer as USPS announced its eliminating 12,000 positions nationwide.

In the Seattle area, that means 16 fewer clerks on the job, but offices across Western Washington could be affected as well.

The American Postal Workers Union says if these cuts go through, you’ll feel the effects.

“The public’s going to have to wait a lot longer in line at a lot of these post offices. The phone won’t get answered, and the level of service the public has gotten used to could decline if these job cuts go through,” said David Yao with the union.

The Union plans to stage a protest at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday outside the University Station Post Office. They hope pressure from the public can help roll some of these cuts back.

Read more from our partner The Puget Sound Business Journal.