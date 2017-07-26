× Trump says he hears ‘good things’ on health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he was “hearing good things” on health care hours after the Senate rejected legislation he backed that would repeal major portions of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Speaking at a jobs announcement at the White House, Trump praised Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson for his support of the motion to proceed to the debate, adding: “I think we’re doing OK, Ron. I’m hearing good things.”

Trump later urged action, saying, “We better get that done, fellas, please.” He told Vice President Mike Pence, “We need that so badly.”

Trump’s comments came as he marked seven months in office with no major legislative achievements.

Nonetheless, he’s promising a tax bill “in the very near future” and an infrastructure bill after that.