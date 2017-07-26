Trump says he hears ‘good things’ on health care bill

President Donald Trump speaks alongside Terry Gou (R), Chairman of Foxconn, an electronics supplier, during an announcement that the company will open a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he was “hearing good things” on health care hours after the Senate rejected legislation he backed that would repeal major portions of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Speaking at a jobs announcement at the White House, Trump praised Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson for his support of the motion to proceed to the debate, adding: “I think we’re doing OK, Ron. I’m hearing good things.”

Trump later urged action, saying, “We better get that done, fellas, please.” He told Vice President Mike Pence, “We need that so badly.”

Trump’s comments came as he marked seven months in office with no major legislative achievements.

Nonetheless, he’s promising a tax bill “in the very near future” and an infrastructure bill after that.