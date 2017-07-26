Snohomish man killed in tragic accident when rotten tree falls on him

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 61-year-old Snohomish man died in what appears to be a tragic accident when a rotten tree fell on top of him.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s wife became concerned around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he wasn’t answering his cellphone. She called 911 for help.

Deputies searched the property for the missing man and found him “face down under a tree, with two chainsaws lying next to him.”

Investigators said the tree appeared to have been rotten. Earlier in the day, the man had told his wife he was planning to cut the tree down.

The husband suffered a traumatic brain injury to the head and died. He has not yet been identified.