Single-game Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday morning

Posted 11:16 AM, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20AM, July 26, 2017

An overall view of CenturyLink Field during the playing of the National Anthem at an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Monday’s your big chance, 12s.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that single-game tickets will go on sale Monday morning at CenturyLink Field.

Tickets will go on sale for $66.50 at the box office beginning at 9 a.m.

Fans will be allowed on CenturyLink Field property beginning at 7 a.m., and overnight camping won’t be allowed. Wristbands won’t be distributed.

A box-office employee said there will be extra security on hand to turn away people who try to get on the property early and that tickets will be first-come, first-served.

There will be complimentary parking in the stadium’s garage beginning at 6 a.m.