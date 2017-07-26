× Single-game Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday morning

SEATTLE – Monday’s your big chance, 12s.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that single-game tickets will go on sale Monday morning at CenturyLink Field.

Tickets will go on sale for $66.50 at the box office beginning at 9 a.m.

Fans will be allowed on CenturyLink Field property beginning at 7 a.m., and overnight camping won’t be allowed. Wristbands won’t be distributed.

A box-office employee said there will be extra security on hand to turn away people who try to get on the property early and that tickets will be first-come, first-served.

There will be complimentary parking in the stadium’s garage beginning at 6 a.m.