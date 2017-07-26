Sheriff’s department asks public for help in identifying suspect in Parkland hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a hit-and-run suspect who injured a woman in Parkland.

“The victim sustained some lacerations and was knocked to the ground by the vehicle and the vehicle didn’t stop. Through a good witness, we determined that the vehicle had left a pot shop and we went into the store and were able to get photos of the person driving that car,” said sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer.

At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, July 17th, a small, dark blue SUV with a silver bumper traveling on 106th Street struck the victim, knocked her off the ground, and continued heading westbound without stopping, Troyer said. The suspect was observed driving westbound on 106th just before the witness heard the impact of the car hitting the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a slender build. The suspect was seen wearing black pants, a two-tone blue hoodie, and a black baseball hat.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS, all callers will remain anonymous.

"People need to stop and help and render first aid. If you take off and you leave a victim there, whether it was your fault or not, you are a suspect in a hit-and-run and with today's video and our technology, there's a good chance you are gonna get found so you need to stay at the scenes when this occurs," said Troyer.