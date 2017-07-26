× Lakewood police looking for arsonist who set several fires

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Lakewood police are trying to find an arsonist who set several fires the morning of July 15.

Police said that between 4:20 a.m. and 5:20 a.m., there was a fire set at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a storage area in the 4700 block of 101st St. SW, as well as two trash cans and a dumpster in the area.

The Lakewood PD major crimes unit is looking for suspect information. If you know anything about the fires, call Det. Rey Punzalan at (253) 830-5000.