Is Bradley McDougald ready to be a full-fledged Legion of Boomer?

SEATTLE - Bradley McDougald learned some hard lessons at a young age.

He’s hoping the education he signed up for in Seattle isn’t as costly.

McDougald, who says he learned lifelong lessons when his brother lost a leg to bone cancer in the fifth grade, told Q13 News that a big part of the reason he signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free-agent safety in the offseason was to absorb as much wisdom as possible from what remains of the Legion of Boom.

“Just the reputation,” McDougald said. “Just the legacy. I’m still a young guy, I still got plenty of years left in my career.

“So, if I can learn anything for at least one year out of these two guys, Kam (Chancellor) and Earl (Thomas), it’ll just make me that much better of a player.”

McDougald and his new teammates kick off training camp Sunday with a live two-hour special beginning at 10 a.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

McDougald, who started 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season in his fifth year as a pro, said he’d love to play in three-safety looks, but also said he’s so enamored with the Seahawks’ way of doing business that he’ll settle for special teams if that’s what’s asked of him.

“These guys are pheromonal athletes, they’re true professionals, but the chemistry that they have - that’s probably why they’ve been so successful,” McDougald said. “There’s always times in the game where things just happen faster than expected, and you don’t get to make a call, you don’t get to talk like you need to. But, they just know where each other are always at.”

McDougald had a scrappy career, working his way up from three combined games as a backup with Kansas City and Tampa Bay in 2013, to five starts in 2014 and 15 in 2015. Last year, he ended up with 79 tackles and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old said he learned grit from watching how his brother responded to cancer and losing a leg at such a young age.

“He didn’t ask for anybody’s pity,” McDougald said. “He didn’t ask or any handouts or any help, he just fought.

“It can always be worse. Nothing out here is ever that serious. I mean, this is never life and death. It feels like it gets that competitive sometimes, and we can get so wrapped up and locked in our lives, but we just back and reflect that it could always be worse.”