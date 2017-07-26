Body of missing 18-year-old Chinese man found in Lake Whatcom

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The body of a missing 18-year-old Chinese national who was camping with a group was found Wednesday in Lake Whatcom at Camp Firwood in Bellingham, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, identified as Bin Wang, was reported missing Tuesday night. Members of his tour group went into the water, but no one observed Bin going into the water, and members of his group said he did not know how to swim.

Search and rescue operations continued Wednesday and Bin’s body was found under water in a cove.

The body has been turned over to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner and the tour company, who is the liaison for the family, was notified, the sheriff’s office said. “Support officers were on scene throughout the day to assist campers and staff at the camp,” the sheriff’s office said.