Bellevue police issue silver alert; woman last seen driving red Mustang convertible

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Bellevue police issued a Silver Alert after a 74-year-old woman disappeared Wednesday morning.

Linda Mae Larson was last seen at her home in the 13900 block of SE 61st Pl. in Bellevue at around 11 a.m..

Larson was last seen driving her red 2009 Ford Mustang convertible with the license plate No. MYCOLT. She was wearing a dark blouse and dark leotard-style pants.

If you’ve seen Larson or her car, please call 911.