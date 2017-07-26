At least 3 dead after car crashes into semi parked near Alderwood Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- At least three people were killed Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a parked semi-truck in Lynnwood.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Deputies say four people were inside the car when it struck and drove underneath the semi. Three people died at the scene. A fourth person was taken with unknown injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

The ages and name of the people inside the car have not been released. There was nobody in the semi at the time.

Investigators said Alderwood Mall Parkway would be closed for several hours between 164th St SW and SR 525.