15-year-old suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed college student in Issaquah

SEATTLE — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old man in Issaquah in May, the Washington State Patrol said.

The suspect was located and arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol said. He was booked into the King County juvenile jail in Seattle.

The 21-year-old victim — Kevin Lozoya — fatally hit while walking to a friend’s car after a house party in a quiet Issaquah neighborhood on May 28.

Kevin’s mother, Grisel Lozoya, told Q13 News in an interview on May 30 that she had talked to her son on that Saturday night. She said she called to remind him about the plane he was supposed to catch the next morning back to Denver where he was attending college.

“I sent him a picture of the ticket,” she said. “I tell him, let me know what time, we’re going to pick you.”

Kevin Lozoya was studying criminology. The college junior wanted to become a police detective. But he asked for a little more time at the party.

“He says, ‘Give me one more hour, please,’” she said.

As he was leaving, he was hit by a Jeep.

“He was headed to the passenger seat,” said Grisel Lozoya’s partner, Guillermo. “There’s no reason for this to have happened.”

The white Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the juvenile suspect was later located over an embankment off State Route 900 in Issaquah, the State Patrol said.