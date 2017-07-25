× U.S. Capitol Police arrest 95 in demonstrations over Senate attempt to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested nearly 100 people during protests over legislation that would roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement that officers responded twice to Senate visitor galleries and once to the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday afternoon.

She says 31 demonstrators in the visitor galleries were arrested charged with disrupting Congress after they refused to stop their “unlawful demonstration activities.”

As the Senate’s procedural vote began to start debate on the repeal bill, protesters in the Senate gallery shouted “kill the bill” and “shame, shame, shame!”

In the office building, 64 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding under District of Columbia code.

The demonstrations came as the Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with the Republicans’ long-promised legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.