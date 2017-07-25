Senate votes to block first proposal to repeal, replace ‘Obamacare’; debate continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday night blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.

Senators voted 57-43 late Tuesday to reject the plan in the first vote on an amendment to the bill. Those voting “no” included nine defecting Republicans.

The vote underscored problems Republicans will have in winning enough votes to recast Obama’s statute.

This first vote dealt with a measure that combined a previous Senate proposal known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act — that was rejected by several Republican senators — with $100 billion in extra money for people on Medicaid desired by moderate Republicans and a proposal from conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to allow bare-bones health insurance plans.

Democrats moved successfully to kill the amendment, which was possible because it had not been officially scored by the Congressional Budget Office and therefore didn’t meet the complicated reconciliation rules that the Senate is using to consider the bill.

Republicans needed 60 votes to keep the amendment alive. It died on a 43 to 57 vote.

Nine Republicans voted against the Senate repeal and replace amendment, which failed 43-57 https://t.co/rsgWozhDYa pic.twitter.com/0KUevgGTzM — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) July 26, 2017

On Wednesday, senators are expected to cast a vote on a “repeal-only” proposal. It, too, is expected to be defeated because many Republicans as well as all Democrats reject repealing without a replacement ready.