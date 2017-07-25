Safe-injection site opponents on pace to take issue to vote in November

SEATTLE — Opponents of safe-injection sites in King County say they will submit more than enough signatures to place an initiative banning the sites on the November ballot.

These sites would allow people to use heroin and other drugs in front of medical personnel, who would encourage treatment options. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine have backed the safe-injection sites.

But our news partner The Seattle Times reported Monday that not everyone is on board for allowing it. Initiative 27 would ban public consumption of heroin and all federal Schedule I drugs except marijuana.

The proposed initiative requires signatures from 47,443 valid county voters to qualify for the ballot.

Backers of the initiative say they will turn in nearly 70,000 signatures to the King County Clerk on Monday.